Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the career advice you shouldn't listen to, and what you should do instead. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Your career is probably the most lucrative asset you have.

Sure, you might have plans to invest in shares, or property, or to do all sorts of other fun things with your money.

But the place most of us start is earning that money, so we can invest it elsewhere.

It is of course extremely difficult to save and invest if you're not earning much at all.

So one of the best investments you can make is in your career, to make yourself more valuable, earn more, and hopefully enjoy your day-to-day life more as well, while salting away some of your earnings for the future.

The problem is there's so much bad advice floating around out there.

So today, let's bust some bad career advice myths and focus on what you should be doing instead.

For the latest Cooking the Books I talked to Simon Rooney from Find Recruitment and Kaela Hindle from My Career Brand.

We discussed why you shouldn't just "take the job for now", the problem with moving just for the money, but the flip side of also knowing what you're worth.

