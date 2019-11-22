COMMENT:

Q: I maintain a balance in Bonus Bonds of about $32,000. Noting recent press articles critical of Bonus Bonds' fees and odds of winning, why would I do that?

On average, I win the minimum prize each month of $20, producing $240 in tax-free income each year. That equates to an after-tax return of about 0.75 per cent.

There is also the remote possibility of a big tax-free win (up to $1 million), albeit at a probability for the largest prize of about 1 in 3 billion each monthly draw for each dollar invested.

The money is also effectively on call.

Do you know of any other on-call bank account that pays anything after-tax even close to 0.75 per cent, without other conditions?

The ANZ Bank Select savings account is only paying 0.05 per cent, with a requirement to maintain a minimum balance of $5000. Even the 60-day term deposit rate at ANZ is only 1 per cent pre-tax.

Some note that Lotto odds are better, but forget that you don't get your capital back. On my calculations, one would be spending on average in excess of $350 to win the Division 6 prize of about $25. I don't buy Lotto.

Perhaps there is some logic to the $3 billion-plus invested in Bonus Bonds after all.

The capital value of Bonus Bonds also remains steady, as changes in interest rates are reflected in the variability of the odds of winning a prize. This contrasts with traditional fixed-interest managed funds, where the value of the units varies day to day depending on the movement of interest rates.

PS (written later): For the record, it is still working, with me winning another $20 this month.

A: It goes against the grain to say much positive about Bonus Bonds, except that they come with the hope of winning a big prize, which is a bit of fun.

Until fairly recently, the management fee, at 1.15 per cent, was a ripoff. ANZ — which runs Bonus Bonds — reduced the fee in July to 0.87 per cent, but that's still pretty high for a fund that invests mainly in cash, bank deposits and government securities.

And the odds of winning a tax-free prize have deteriorated in recent years, as market interest rates have fallen. In 2015,

