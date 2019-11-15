Key Points:

Criticism of the banking sector by regulators hasn't stopped New Zealand's top bankers getting pay packages worth millions of dollars this year. Collectively the current and former chief executives of the four biggest banks - ANZ, BNZ, Westpac and ASB - earned nearly $10 million between them. For the second year in a row, BNZ boss Angie Mentis is the top paid of the four big bank CEOs earning $3.08m - even after her bonus was cut and her fixed remuneration frozen. Last week, the board of National Australia Bank, which owns the Bank of New Zealand, announced it had CEO