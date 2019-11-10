An Auckland man says he was left feeling frustrated after he waited a month after his 65th birthday to get his money paid out of KiwiSaver and was paid $1500 less than the account balance on that date.

Ross, who doesn't want his last name used, said his KiwiSaver provider, ANZ bank, was unable to tell him how much money he would get ahead of time and the exact date that it would be cashed up.

READ MORE:
KiwiSaver retirement savings scheme now worth more than $60 billion
Saving 3pc in KiwiSaver will only replace half your income in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.