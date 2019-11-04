COMMENT

After living for more than four decades in the Southern Hemisphere, I visited my country of origin. I noticed many changes but this article is only going to be about money, or perhaps I should say the lack of cash.

Don't get me wrong. The country is not poor. Affluence is abundant. Houses are well kept, most cars are late models and many people travel extensively during their holidays. During my four months in the country, I only used cash once and that was to pay for a punnet of berries from an old lady at a farmers' market.

