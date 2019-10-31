Nearly a year after it said it would not be reappointing former Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell the Government has named the new commissioner as Jane Wrightson - the current chief executive of New Zealand On Air.

Maxwell finished in the job at the end of June after being cleared of bullying allegations following an investigation that took six months.

While the report made a finding of no bullying, it did indicate that some previous staff had difficulty with Maxwell's communication style.

Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi told media and Maxwell in November last year that she would not be reappointed for a third term.

He said two terms was a significant commitment and after two terms it was appropriate to go to the market to find a replacement.

But Faafoi has taken his time making the appointment leaving the financial capability sector feeling unsettled in a year in which the commissioner is due to undertake a three yearly review of New Zealand's retirement policy.

Peter Cordtz has stepped up from his role as general manager community at the Commission for Financial Capability to be interim Retirement Commissioner and will stay in the role until February next year.

Cordtz welcomed the appointment of Wrightson.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with Jane soon to begin the handover process.

"Jane's appointment will enable me to step back to my other role as GM Communities and return to devoting my time fully to this area of our work."

The report is due to be presented to Parliament by December.

Faafoi said Wrightson had strong leadership, management and governance skills. which would help champion improved financial capability for all New Zealanders.

Wrightson is currently the Chief Executive of NZ On Air, which allocates money to a wide variety of local media content; from TV and radio to digital.

"Jane's experience in that key role within New Zealand's multi-million dollar media sector has helped us grow our national identity and showcase it to the world.

"NZ On Air connects New Zealanders and helps reflect what it is to be a New Zealander.

"It supports inclusion and embraces our diversity through the local content it funds."

"The abilities Jane has shown in leading that work will neatly fit into the work she'll be doing with the Commission for Financial Capability on a national strategy to help New Zealanders get ahead financially," Faafoi said.

Wrightson has been appointed for a three year term from February 10, 2020.

Wrightson will be a surprise to the industry where there was speculation that two other candidates had been front-runners for the job.

David Kneebone, who worked for the Commission for Financial Capability previously was seen as a top contender for the role which comes with a salary of about $300k.

The other was Massey University's Claire Matthews, who has specialised in being a retirement industry commentator in recent years as the director of academic quality for the university's business school.