Nearly a year after the Government said it would not reappoint former Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell it has yet to find a replacement.

Maxwell finished in the job at the end of June after being cleared of bullying allegations following an investigation that took six months.

While the report made a finding of no bullying, it did indicate that some previous staff had difficulty with Maxwell's communication style.

READ MORE:
Diane Maxwell's exit heralds new Retirement Commissioner
Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell says she's 'tough and frank', but not a bully
Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.