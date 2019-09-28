COMMENT:

So you want your money out of KiwiSaver for "significant financial hardship".

Forums are full of people complaining that their provider won't let them have their own money - but it should be difficult to withdraw.

KiwiSaver was introduced to help people save for their retirement. Early withdrawal is a last resort for those who can't meet minimum living expenses.

Such expenses include essential items like food, accommodation, healthcare and essential travel.

They do not include credit card or hire purchase debt for to non-essential living expenses, fines or infringement notices, holidays or travel to visit a sick relative,

