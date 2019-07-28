COMMENT:

I was sitting in a cafe recently. At a nearby table was an elderly couple and their financial adviser. They were discussing investment options. The adviser was suggesting they look at share investing as opposed to residential property. Aspects of his advice were very sound. He was pointing out the low rental yield on residential property and the advantages of investing in share index funds. He pointed out that this government has increased costs and potential tax liabilities for landlords. I felt a little guilty at eavesdropping. I do have friends, but he was crook that day.

I have

Related articles: