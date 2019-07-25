A start-up Kiwi insurance company has attracted investment from a New York stock exchange-listed re-insurer as part of a $2 million capital raising.

Cove Insurance was launched in September 2018 and co-founded by Brett Wilson and brothers Andy and Rob Coon in a bid to disrupt the big players by offering better online access to insurance.

The brothers are the sons of Chris Coon who helped found New Zealand life insurers Sovereign and Partners Life and is on the board of the start-up.

Chief executive Andy Coon said while the exact figure was not being publicly disclosed a portion of

