Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's whether deliberately shrinking our economy could fix some of society's problems. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Audio from this video podcast is available on podcast apps, one week after its release on Herald Premium. You can subscribe on Apple podcasts app, iHeartRadio, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.

The idea that growth is good is a core belief in our financial system.

A growing economy means jobs, profits, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.