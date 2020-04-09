This content is produced and published by People's Daily Online; it takes sole responsibility for all the content reproduced on this page. China's poverty alleviation programme is paying off environmentally too. By Kou Jie, Liu Ning. People’s Daily Online

A luxuriant hamlet compactly nestled among the towering mountains, Yucun village in Zhejiang Province is a striking combination of carved valleys, fireworm-lit ponds, cosy farmhouses and toothsome cuisine. With a population of 1060, the village is carpeted with azalea blossoms, with fast-flowing rivers and scattered guesthouses adding strokes and splashes to the natural canvas.

Showcasing ecological tourism, the rural town has attracted over 400,000 visitors from home and abroad, with a GDP of 277.6 million RMB (US$40.3 million) in 2017.

But while visiting this idyllic oasis, tourists seldom imagine that the charming Yucun village was once a severely polluted and barren land. Abundant in minerals, the village used to be a cluster of cement plants and dusty quarries which constantly contaminated the already tainted environment.

"Over a decade ago, the gray sky was like a murky dome, suffocating the villagers' hope for a better life. The quarries, oozing filthy water, mired our desire for greenery. Though the local mining industry provided us a decent income and job opportunities, it also ruined our environment," said Mou Boting, a 24-year-old villager.

The situation started to improve in 2003 when local government decided to shut down the quarries, shifting its development focus to ecological tourism. The move was praised by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the then Communist Party chief of Zhejiang Province, who visited Yucun Village and proposed the "Two Mountains" theory in 2005, calling clear waters and lush mountains invaluable assets, comparable to the gold and silver of legend.

"When the quarries were shut down, the residents were unsatisfied as many of them lost their jobs, while the village's annual income dropped from over 3m to 200,000 RMB.

However, the government financially supported the villagers to establish family farms and guest houses, helping them realise that only sustainable development can lead to true wealth," said Mou.

Yucun Village landscape. Photo: People's Daily Online/Kou Jie

The "Two Mountains" theory has encouraged other rural areas to improve their living environment and push towards a green economic transition. By the end of 2017, 27,000 villages in Zhejiang province have been renovated and reconstructed, 97 per cent of the total.

Fifteen years after the local government embarked on its journey to green development, Yucun Village has flourished as a renowned natural resort. Bamboo groves meander through the old mine slopes, while birds chirp from beneath the shade of water lilies. Countless visitors have come here to explore nature's revival.

"The secret is…clear waters and lush mountains. The money we have earned from mines is now being invested in environmental protection; this decision will benefit not only us but also nature and our children," said Mou.

Located 248km from Yuncun Village, Tengtou Village in Zhejiang province is another pioneer in environmental protection. Tengtou, which possesses neither resource endowment nor industrial advantage, boasts decorative flowers and plants, as well as environmental protection technologies. In 1993, the United Nations granted the village a Global 500 Award for Environmental Achievement, generating a frenzy of eco-tourism in the region.

Tourists can board this little train to experience Tengtou Village's virescence projects. Photo: People's Daily Online/Kou Jie

"Beautiful nature is a contributing factor to our economic boom. The better our environment is, the more tourists, companies and talents are attracted here. Unlike some rural areas that sacrifice nature for short-term interest, we are selling greenery and the concept of natural harmony to earn a better life," said Fu Demin, director of Tengtou Village Environmental Protection Committee.

The green economy has benefited the village greatly. Tengtou conducted business worth 30m RMB in 2008 by providing plants and flowers for the Beijing Olympic Games while, in 2010, it provided 100,000 tree seedlings for the Shanghai Expo.

The village's well-protected environment has also attracted visitors worldwide. In 1999, it became the first village in China to sell tickets to visitors with its annual tourism revenue reaching 131m RMB in 2017.

Local authorities in Tengtou Village established China's first village environmental protection committee in 1993, selecting villagers and professionals as members: "We will not allow any business that may contaminate our environment to enter the village. We have also arranged tours for local entrepreneurs to places like Singapore to study new environmental protection technologies, as well as to polluted regions in north China, to learn from their failures," added Fu.

Agritainment has become a pillar of the local Yucun economy. The village now has three scenic spots and 14 guesthouses containing a total of 410 beds. Every day, over 100 tourists stay in Pan Wenge's guesthouse, tasting the green tea and dried bamboo shoots grown by local farmers. Pan's rural homestay opened 10 years ago and brings in an annual income of one million RMB.

A stela standing at the heart of Yucun Village, on which the "Two Mountains" theory is inscribed: "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Photo: People's Daily Online/Kou Jie

"By selling our beautiful scenery and high-quality service, as of 2015, the 280 households living in Yucun Village had 192 private cars, while 58 of them had villas in the countryside and apartments in the nearby cities," Pan told Zhejiang Daily.

Orchards and fishponds have also been built for urban residents who want to enjoy the rural tranquility. Hu Jiaxing, the owner of 50 rubber dinghies, started a rafting business which can attract as many as 10,000 visitors per year, creating an income of over 2.2m RMB.

After 20 years, Tengtou Village decided to scrap the village entrance fee from 2019, as well as making the decision to rebuild old tourist sites into cultural and food streets.

"Since many villages are now developing ecological tourism, the competition has become fierce. Our ticket income has dropped significantly in recent years thus we need to upgrade our eco-economy innovatively," said Lin Chenhui, assistant president of Tengtou Group co., Ltd.

According to Lin, new cultural and food streets will be built using recycled materials and broken seashells. The streets will boost traditional Chinese architecture and delicious local food plus several relocated ancestral houses as cultural heritage museums.

In addition to upgrading eco-tourism, more entertainment options and infrastructures have been installed in Tengtou Village to attract new residents and business – like an eco-nursing home for the elderly, charging only 1500 RMB per month, offering the lodgers daily tours around their natural haven. A farm zoo will also be opened in the future, allowing urban children to learn about animals.

According to China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 5.7m people have moved from cities to the countryside to start a business in the last few years; Tengtou Village, which has only 800 villagers, is now home to an external population of over 4000.

This article was originally produced and published by People's Daily Online. View the original at en.people.cn