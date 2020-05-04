EDITORIAL

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has been a stress test for leaders generally. But it has also been shot at redemption for some.

Speaking to Sky News, former Prime Minister Helen Clark said the coronavirus "will be the making or breaking of leaders".

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's businesses told to create 'COVID-safe workplaces' ahead of green light

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand vs. Australia - do we really want to be like them?

• Covid-19 coronavirus Australia: Calls for pointless lockdown restrictions to be lifted as map reveals NSW postcodes that are coronavirus-free

• Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia records no new cases in a week

She added that, in the case of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, "I think she had already made her reputation, but this absolutely consolidates it".

While it was no surprise to see Ardern get to grips with a crisis after the Christchurch shootings and volcano eruption, the same could not be said for Australia's Prime Minister. But Scott Morrison has had a reversal of fortune just a few months after the bushfire disaster when he became the target of widespread anger and derision.

He went on holiday as large tracts of Australia burned and, on his return, appeared out of tune with public rage as bushfire smoke turned cities into dystopian film sets, wildlife populations were wiped out, and people displaced.

The navy rescued marooned residents and food was air-dropped to aid bush animals. But critics said the Government was warned the fire season would be severe.

Advertisement

Fast forward to May and Morrison's Government has one of the most impressive records in the world for dealing with the coronavirus.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Canberra's approach has involved tough border controls, widespread testing, and restrictions on social gatherings, while allowing areas of the economy to remain open. Under the federal system, it has been a combined effort with state authorities - now easing the patchwork quilt of restrictions. Privacy concerns have surrounded a tracing app.

Australia has had 6799 cases and only 95 deaths, according to the Worldometers site. That is 267 cases and four deaths per one million people. Australia has conducted 630,681 tests with a rate of 24,733 per one million.

In comparison, for every million people New Zealand has had 308 cases, four deaths and 31,152 tests.

In a Morning Consult survey of the standings of seven key world leaders in their countries, Morrison rated only behind British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Vox analysis comparing polling in mid-March and mid-April.

Morrison surged from 34 per cent to 59 per cent – a 25 per cent leap.

In comparison, Johnson shifted from 46 per cent in March to 64 per cent in April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumped from 42 to 58 per cent and German Chancellor Angela Merkel increased her approval from 40 to 54 per cent.

Advertisement

Like Morrison, it is also a comeback of sorts for Trudeau who last October won re-election only narrowly after several scandals.

Johnson's rollercoaster past month from being seriously ill with the virus to celebrating the birth of his son, has competed for attention with reports of initial deficiencies in Britain's response at official levels. So far 28,131 people have died. That is 414 per one million.

As was the case with Brexit, Johnson's personal popularity has appeared immune to criticism – rather like 'Teflon' Tony Blair two decades ago. But criticism is mounting.

Morrison's confidence in Australia's response has spilled over into a risky spat with the country's hugely important trading partner, China, by pushing for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Ultimately for us, Canberra's success in combating Covid-19 has raised hopes for a trade and travel trans-Tasman bubble which would benefit both New Zealand and Australia.