EDITORIAL:

So, you've picked up your copy of the Herald on Sunday, or you're reading this editorial online. You are clearly someone who not only values the role of the fourth estate - but is prepared to pay for it too, in this case through a print subscription and/or our premium digital content model.

Thank you.

One of the cruellest ironies to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic is the number of New Zealanders accessing vital news and information from traditional and trusted media outlets has skyrocketed (to millions a day) at a time when the major enabler of that content provision - advertising revenue - has virtually dried up overnight as businesses go into enforced hibernation, and worse, courtesy of the alert level 4 lockdown.

Media outlets are by no means the only businesses feeling the pinch but the sector is facing an existential crisis exacerbated by Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee, chaired by National Party leader Simon Bridges, heard from several media companies - including NZME, publisher of the Herald on Sunday - about issues and some possible solutions for the short and long term.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Media companies reveal hit from virus, make bid for Govt help

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What alert level 3 and other levels mean for you • Covid 19 coronavirus: Bauer Media closing - publisher of the Listener, Woman's Day, North & South

• Premium - Simon Wilson: Why the end of Bauer magazines is a blow to everyone

As well as immediate lockdown-related matters around printing and distribution - particularly for community newspapers - they include more far-reaching problems: asking the Government to rethink ownership models, tax policies, content charges and public advertising spend on the likes of Facebook and Google, who have soaked up much of the advertising dollar despite sometimes being used as platforms for fostering unfiltered fake news and misinformation.

Advertisement

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play Bauer Media – which published North and South, the Listener, Woman's Day and other magazines, announced it was closing. Ardern said she was "gutted" to see Bauer media close its doors. But she said the company refused the wage subsidy.

It is clear the media (major private players, smaller niche operators and public broadcasters alike) have a part to play - and are living up to their designation - as an "essential service". It is clear New Zealanders have never valued the media more. Yet that value is not always reflected in revenue.

This masthead, our associated titles, websites and radio stations all take our role and responsibilities seriously. We are fighting for our survival but remain committed to our purpose. We provide a vital role as a watchdog in a functioning democracy; will continue to strive to provide a variety of voices that reflect, represent and challenge New Zealanders; will continue to provide avenues of quality news, support, information and entertainment for New Zealanders in these unsettling times.

In doing so, we remain ever thankful for those who support us in our endeavours.