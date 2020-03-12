EDITORIAL:

United States President Donald Trump surprised many yesterday when he closed air travel from the European Union into the US.

He hasn't made the running on many of his previous moves, starting when he picked Vice President Mike Pence to head the government's coronavirus task force.

Pence has a chequered history with responding to viral outbreaks. As Governor of Indiana, Pence initially refused to allow a clean-needle exchange programme, which experts argued were necessary to prevent further outbreaks of HIV.

READ MORE:

• NZ experts paint picture of coronavirus 'worst-case scenario' and how we can prevent it

• Coronavirus: Picture of migrant worker dressed as box of hand sanitiser sparks global outrage

• Coronavirus: World Health Organisation officially declares a pandemic

• Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

In the 2021 budget announced last month, the Trump administration proposed cuts which would reduce funding to the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention by 16 per cent, as well as cut $3 billion from global health programmes.

Trump also suggested, in a roundabout way, on February 26, the coronavirus outbreak was declining in the US. "As most of you know, the — the level that we've had in our country is very low, and those people are getting better, or we think that in almost all cases they're better, or getting."

A paramedic in Budapest masked up against coronavirus in Hungary. US President Donald Trump has just closed off air travel from the EU into the US. Photo / AP

And further: "If you can count on the reports coming out of China, that spread has gone down quite a bit. The infection seems to have gone down over the last two days. As opposed to getting larger, it's actually gotten smaller. In one instance where we think we can be — it's somewhat reliable, it seems to have gotten quite a bit smaller."

Advertisement

The rollout of testing for coronavirus was also bungled in the US. While South Korea carried out 35,000 tests, the US conducted 426 in the same period. Until recently, only about a dozen state and local laboratories could run tests outside the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta because the CDC kits sent out nationwide included a faulty component.

Several commentators have speculated Trump was willing to gamble on the virus being overstated and warm weather would head it off from totally blowing up in the US.

Describing the botched response to the pandemic as "a fantastic job", might appear tantamount to delusional but is understandable when put into the context of an impending election.

Far from finding his hoped-for "miracle", and cases dropping away to zero, Trump was yesterday forced to accept the realisation the rest of the world had already acknowledged.

By his own admission, Trump is a expert on the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has just twigged onto what traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange have know for some time; the coronavirus picture is not pretty. Photo / Getty Images

"I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. I understand that whole world. I love that world. I really do."

By closing flights from the EU, it appears he has indeed proven he has learned something.