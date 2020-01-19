EDITORIAL

Just a couple of weeks before Brexit, the UK is experiencing a miniature withdrawal — the Sussexit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have reached an agreement with the Queen to pull back officially from royal life.

But as is the case with Britain's relationship with the European Union, where ties can never be completely severed, the couple will not be leaving The Firm altogether. The detail almost seems to suggest it could be an extended breather rather than permanent.

Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles but retain them. Harry's military titles will end. They will remain members of the royal family, leaving open the possibility of returning to the fold. They will step back from royal duties, with no more royal tours and will no longer receive public funds.

But Harry will still be a prince and be known as Duke of Sussex. The couple will still have an official residence in the UK, Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire. They will repay £2.4 million($4.73m) of taxpayers' money in refurbishment for it and pay its ongoing costs.

The fleeing royals are expected to spend most of their time in North America rather than the UK. Meghan has been in Canada with their son, Archie.

The Sussex war for independence has ended with controlled autonomy. In political terms they would be a regional seat of power rather than a new sovereign country.

It illustrates, as does Brexit, how impossible it often is to achieve the yearned-for clean break and fresh start. It can be a powerful goal with emotional pull that can inspire positive changes.

But the sense of reinvention can be fleeting and reasserting control over life's direction is only possible up to a point. Family bonds, commitments, loyalties, status, security, ties to home and friends are not easily cast aside.

A divorce or family feud can involve a complete shattering of contact, with lingering emotional wounds. Wanting to be separate but maintaining contact is a hard line to walk.

With Brexit, withdrawal will begin a new phase of negotiations over trade and the rules governing the future relationship of the UK and the massive economic bloc by its border.

Harry and Meghan had said they wanted a life free of monarchical constraints and to be financially independent. Yet the pressures of press scrutiny will hardly go away.

The couple will still be celebrities. Pursuing their own business opportunities will involve trading on that status in some way. Questions remain about how they will use their public profiles and how their constant security will be paid for.

The Queen has wisely doled out a long, flexible leash to keep family lines open to adapt to any changing situations. Harry and Meghan know what they want now, but that could change. For now, it's Independence Day.