The season of joy is here, and Santa has distributed his presents far and wide. It is a time of generosity and often excess although my earliest memories are of my grandmother, from the generation who lived through the Depression, always with a strong voice, "Save the wrapping paper". The austerity of her time was of course sensible, but we all knew that for us it would mean a smaller present the next year and the following years until no paper was left. The message we should all remember from Christmas, whether or not we believe in the religious component, is that we should be generous and not just to our family and friends but everyone else. Santa has finished his journey and his present giving so it's our time to take up the job and help out for the other 364 days — actually 365 in 2020.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne.



Save the Christians

It is very refreshing to hear the British PM Boris Johnson's Christmas message. He acknowledged the birth of Jesus and the right of Christians to practise their faith without fear of being persecuted. "Today of all days, I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution," he said. "For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps in a prison cell. We stand with Christians everywhere in solidarity, and will defend your right to practise your faith." Although Johnson's intended audience was the British people, the message resonates well, I believe, with many Christians the world over, including those in New Zealand. It is a timely reminder why one can't stay silent in such drastic times.

David Pang, Flat Bush.



Terrorism goes both ways

Compliments for your Christmas Eve editorial, a message of peace and goodwill to all; especially important this year, as you note, after the hideous March slaughter of Muslims at prayer in the Christchurch mosque. New Zealanders, led by our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, reached over the culture divide to help lessen the great suffering caused by this atrocity. Terrorism, as the editorial says, is not a one-way threat against the West. Actually, the America-led West's illegal wars of aggression against many Middle East countries are by far the greatest terror in the world today, having destroyed countries and killed millions of people in planned aerial bombardments and invasions. And Christ himself was born in the Middle East, and spoke a gospel of peace. Western allies also silence courageous journalists and whistleblowers, like Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, for exposing war crimes, unjustly imprisoning them for years. For Christmas to have real meaning these wars must stop, with full reparation to destroyed countries and the truthtellers freed from prison.

Kay Weir, Wellington.



Victorian test

In Victorian times, from 1865 on, Victorians did, contrary to Herald writer Dylan Cleaver's implication, make their way to the MCG in their tens of thousands every Boxing Day under the compounding burdens of the hot sun, Christmas cheer and baskets chock full with coldcuts and fortifying beverages (December 23). Their mission was to watch Victoria battle its great foreign foe, New South Wales; to see Blackman take on Spofforth. The cricket wasn't test cricket but it was cricket of the highest standard and it was international cricket as the Australian colonies were independent nations, as much as New Zealand was at the time, and they didn't particularly like each other. The first Christmas test match at the MCG was in 1950 versus England when 60,000 attended on Boxing Day, which was day 3 of the match. Victoria continued to host New South Wales at Christmas in the 20th century through to the 1970s, frequently attracting 20,000 plus on Boxing Day. With increasingly frequent international tours the Christmas match at the MCG was gradually replaced in the 1970s with a test match starting on Boxing Day. The tradition of 155 years continues.

Will McKenzie, Sandringham.



More guns

I looked at Emmerson's cartoon (Letters, December 26) depicting gun owners with empty stockings on Christmas Day, and noted the irony of that picture. Many gun owners who handed in firearms because of gun law "reforms", used the generous financial contribution from the Government and bought more firearms, because they could afford to.

John Walsh, Green Bay.



Our decent PM

In the cover of the book, Jacinda Ardern, is written the statement about "scoring points", and ends, "Yes, you need a robust democracy, but you can be strong and you can be kind." How thoroughly reasonable! How decent! Politics has descended into negativity and petty point-scoring over the past few years. Insignificant wrongs have been inflated to obscure good things. Misinformation has become an art form as it was in the days of Dirty Politics (Hagar). "Part-time Prime Minister" our PM was called, quite ridiculous but it stuck as a name for much of the country to hang their venom on. One can only hope that the majority of voters are reasonable when it comes to the election.

Selwyn Boorman, Waikanae.



The big buffoon

Impeachment was a good first step in addressing a few of the crimes and misdemeanours of the United States President. In New Zealand he would face extreme censure and prosecution for mocking people with disabilities as he has done on his rally rants. I saw no formal or legal comment about that from US human rights groups or government discrimination bodies. His level of hatespew and degradation of minorities and also established institutions knows no bounds. The famous optical gem of what was apparently toilet paper stuck to his shoe as he climbed the steps to AF1, plus his discarding an umbrella when he couldn't figure out how to close it, sum up the man he is. He will go down as the buffoon of all time.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Name the doctor

Dr R, who is actually a doctor, indecently exposes himself to several women out jogging (December 24). But why continued name suppression for this person when he is "guilty beyond reasonable doubt"? Any ordinary person, I am sure, would by now have had their name published and been dealt with appropriately and rightly so. But doctors, and indeed some sports stars, seem to be above the law and get seemingly preferential kid glove treatment. Anyone, no matter who they are or what they do, should expect the full force of the law for such behaviour and without exception.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.



Erie v rail link

More than 200 years ago, the Erie Canal was built, across untouched wilderness, for a distance of 584km. It had to be 12m wide for the entire length, and 83 locks had to be constructed, each 30m long. They had to cut down trees, take away the excavated soil, go through solid rock in places, and build two aqueducts, one 400m long by 23m high supported by 11 arches. The canal, a true engineering marvel, took just eight years to build way before the days of bulldozers, trucks or other motorised equipment. It was all pick and shovel. Even more incredible, there wasn't a single civil engineer in America at the time. The route was laid out by two judges, whose experience in surveying was limited to settling boundary disputes. One of them had only used a surveying instrument for a few hours before tackling the canal. The City Rail Link tunnel is 3.4km long and it will take a similar length of time to complete. I'm finding it hard to understand how people all those years ago accomplished such an incredible feat, while we are struggling to complete ours despite having more equipment, technology, experience and knowledge.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



No case for rail

Herald writer Bernard Orsman says it all when he writes that light rail has "no business case, no firm costings and confusing messages about what the priority city to airport line is for". (December 24). Would a competent government proceed with a project in those circumstances? I don't think so. We're not just talking about a few million dollars here. Light rail has the potential to be a multibillion-dollar debacle that could impoverish the country for generations. Why develop a second system that will clog roads and bankrupt business? We already have a high-speed electric rail system that can be expanded.

Euan Macduff, Titirangi.



Lessons from Bhutan

I read with considerable concern the flouting of the rāhui on Te Wai o Te Taniwha / Mermaid pools. We are trekking in Bhutan and as foreign tourists subject to strict regulations requiring minimum daily spend and a local guide. Bhutan's control of their environment has important lessons for Aotearoa. Bhutan's remarkable natural beauty is secure whereas New Zealand's astonishing natural beauty is increasingly at risk due to shortsighted commercial gain. My grandchildren should expect the beauty of our whenua to be preserved for their grandchildren. We cannot afford to tiptoe around securing our landscapes.

Tim Willcox, Auckland.



Short & sweet

On 'Turn Ardern'

The "Turn Ardern" guy's actions seem more like a spoilt 6-year-old than a 66-year-old. I would not like that bricklayer to build a wall for me as it is likely to fall to the right.

Eric Bennett, Red Beach.

On Ardern

Why does Jacinda Ardern think she can emulate the queen by broadcasting a Christmas message?

Jack Waters, Taupō.

On free lunches

What a fantastic job all the volunteers do in providing a generous free lunch to the unfortunate and the homeless. The only thing that is disappointing is to see a lot of people who are not in need turning up for a free feed.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On media

It would be great if the media changed their focus to good news stories instead of the current barrage of doom and gloom. After a generally very sad 2019, we New Zealanders deserve to be uplifted.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

On taxing workers

Philip Neil says blue-collar workers are overtaxed (Letters, December 26) and he is so right. However there is a very easy solution: make the first $20,000 of income every year totally tax-free as enjoyed for decades in Australia.

This simple act would also lift the net income of every pensioner in New Zealand.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

On library closure

Is the closing down of the Leys Institute Library, in Ponsonby, really that surprising? Our cash-strapped council is so desperate for income, it won't be long before a for sale sign is put on it.

L. H. Cleverly, Mt Roskill.