EDITORIAL:

Is a billionaire's place in the (White) House?

Michael Bloomberg looks likely to be the latest rich-lister to give that idea a shake.

The former New York mayor is considering a very late run for the Democratic presidential nomination. The businessman appears to believe the Democratic field of more than a dozen contenders is too weak to produce a nominee able to defeat United States President Donald Trump.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Bloomberg adviser said the candidate viewed Trump as an "unprecedented threat to our nation".

Bloomberg would bypass the first four contests in February — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.