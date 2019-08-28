EDITORIAL

Group of 7 summits in the social media era have a way of temporarily reducing leaders and politics to the level of an exclusive poolside barbecue for the rich and powerful.

The rest of us get to peer at the spectacle of rivalries, policy, pettiness, gossip and spin.

We've become so used to high-end weirdness – from talk of the US buying Greenland to nuking hurricanes – that it's easy to slip down some strange rabbit holes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Comments, photographs and videos combine to create a narrative of a summit that takes on a life of its own.

The latest

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.