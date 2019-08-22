EDITORIAL

The famous line from Shakespeare's Hamlet about "something is rotten in the state of Denmark" may never seem the same again.

In a whirlwind of undiplomacy, US President Donald Trump made a public play for Greenland, a country which is part of the Danish crown.

After being publicly slapped down by Denmark's Prime Minister, Trump cancelled a planned state visit next month and called Mette Frederiksen's statement "nasty".

The President is struggling to stick to a line that the US economy is strong despite warning flags.

The Prime Minister had described Trump's bid to buy Greenland as an "absurd discussion". She did not mince words. "Greenland is not for sale. I strongly hope that this is not

