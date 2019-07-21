EDITORIAL:

Donald Trump's lash at four non-white congresswomen to "go back" to their countries appears to give a clear indication of how he will approach the 2020 election.

The US President wants to rerun what worked in 2016: A hyper-negative assault on opponents, combined with base turnout while taking advantage of the Electoral College (EC) system.

The attack on the four officials, three of whom are US-born, and "send her back" chants at a rally suggest an ugly, race-baiting election. Trump will accuse the Democrats of being extreme-left and in favour of open borders. He will try to drive up

