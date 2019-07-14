Like it or not, the only certainty in the ICC World Cup final was the uncertainty of what the greenish wicket was about deliver when Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and instantly chose to bat.

It's a shame the title of world champions can't be shared with England but the hurting New Zealand men should hold their heads high to return home to heroes' welcome.

Eat your heart out Game of Thrones script writers — here's hoping you were scribbling some notes — because that is how you close the final episode of any drama

Related articles: