Olympic champions Blair Tuke and Peter Burling have been announced in the New Zealand sailing team to defend their title at the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo won their sixth 49er world title in Geelong last month, just two months after claiming title number five in Auckland.

They will be joined in Tokyo by Rio 49erFX silver medalists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech, Laser bronze medalist Sam Meech and Olympic newcomers Erica Dawson and Micah Wilkinson in the Nacra 17 class.

"It's certainly a pretty special morning. I think anytime you get announced to represent your country at the Olympic Games is really special. We'll take a moment to reflect and then pretty quickly we'll shift into preparing for Tokyo," Tuke said.

