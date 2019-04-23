Notre Dame has trumped athletes on the International Olympic Committee's funding pecking order.

IOC president Thomas Bach has pledged 500,000 euro (NZ$843,000) of the organisation's cash to help restore the fire-ravaged cathedral so it can provide a pleasant backdrop for broadcasters at the 2024 Paris Games.

$1.5 billion has already been offered by philanthropists to help the Notre-Dame cause.

The Inside The Games website reports the IOC also gave $74,000 to a giant panda breeding centre in China three years ago - Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some athletes continue to crowdfund to get to each Games.

There wasn't much support for the donation on social media.

IOC donating 500,000 euros to help rebuild Notre Dame is an odd and frankly inappropriate gesture in my opinion https://t.co/eS2oLym685 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 22, 2019

I’m all for public donations to restore historic monuments but given how much money the IOC has and how little the athletes get, I wish they’d take a rain check on this one...https://t.co/2p3Ny2a4cJ — Phil Riopel (@philriopel) April 19, 2019