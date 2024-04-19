Parents claim at least six boys were assaulted in one week in and around Botany Town Centre.

Youth offenders as young as 11 have been committing violent crime at Auckland’s Botany Town Centre, targeting lone boys and assaulting them for shoes, phones and watches.

A victim’s parent said they had been told by police that some of the children were carrying knives and had also been involved in ram raids.

Police have made arrests in two of the assaults and parents of victims claim there have been four more where police were not called.

In one week alone, six boys have been assaulted in and around Botany Town Centre, including one serious assault inside the Hoyts movie theatre, parents claim.

The shopping centre is in the electorate of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has been approached for comment.

“My 13-year-old son had the shoes he got for Christmas ripped off his body by six boys,” the mother of one victim said.

“This group is targeting young boys by themselves and we’ve been told they are carrying knives.”

The boy was approached at Hoyts on Saturday around midday by a group of boys who asked if he wanted to fight.

“He said no and one of them immediately punched him in the nose.”

“He tried to run off and he was punched in the face, kicked in the back and neck while on ground ... and had his shoes ripped off”, she said.

The mother has complained to cinema management and has been told they are investigating.

She urged shopping centres and businesses to improve security and create “better action plans” as robberies and assaults at malls escalated.

“With what is happening here and around the world staff should know what they need to do if there is an assault or emergency,” she said.

Parents on a local community Facebook page came forward, claiming their children had also been assaulted in the same week at or around the shopping centre or by reportedly the same group.

One said her son was dragged to the ground for his phone and watch as he waited outside ASB at Botany Town Centre.

Police arrived quickly and returned the stolen items to the injured boy.

Police have made arrests in two of the assaults but parents of victims say it is the tip of the iceberg. Photo / Google Maps

Another said her son was punched and kicked at Botany Town Centre by a group of four teenage boys who demanded his phone.

Another mother said one group caught a bus from Botany Town Centre to Beachlands, where they assaulted her 12-year-old son and took his phone.

One of the alleged attackers was photographed wearing the shoes stolen in the Hoyts attack.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook said three people have been referred to Youth Aid Services following the incident at Hoyts.

“Police located the group of offenders a short time later in Beachlands and they were taken into custody without issue,” police said after the Hoyts attack.

“A 15, 14 and 11-year-old were referred to Youth Aid.”

A further four people were also arrested and referred to Youth Aid Services following an alleged assault and theft at Botany Town Centre on Tuesday, April 9..

A 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old were referred to Youth Aid.

“Police are aware of this group’s offending and are continuing to utilise all tools available in order to hold youth offending accountable as part of the Youth Justice system.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these can be for victims and their whānau and we want to reassure our community we take these situations very seriously.”

Management at Botany Town Centre said the safety and welfare of its customers, retailers and employees was “our top priority”.

The shopping centre was assisting police in their investigations.

