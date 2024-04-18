The Dress Smart outlet shopping centre on Arthur St, Onehunga.

A Michael Hill jewellery store inside popular Auckland mall Dress Smart Onehunga has been targeted in a brazen smash-and-grab this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a robbery within a shopping complex on Arthur St about 2.25pm.

“It’s understood a group of people have entered the premises with weapons, which were not firearms, and broken several cabinets,” police said.

Video seen by the Herald shows shoppers running out of the mall followed by two alleged thieves, who get into a vehicle waiting outside the entrance.

“A number of police are in the area while enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved, as well as to establish the full circumstances, including determining what was taken,” police said.

The Herald understands one of the alleged thieves was wielding a machete.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported to those who were in and around the premises at the time, and police will be providing support to those impacted,” police said.