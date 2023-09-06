Police say motorists can expect delays in Kelston where the crash happened and should avoid the area if possible.

Police say motorists can expect delays in Kelston where the crash happened and should avoid the area if possible.

A youth has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Kelston this afternoon.

At 3.28pm, police were called to Archibald Rd and helped Ambulance Services with traffic control.

The victim has been transported to Starship Hospital in serious condition after St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and an operations manager.

Archibald Rd is host to several schools, including Kelston Primary and Kelston Girl’s College.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.



