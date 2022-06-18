Footage from the police Eagle helicopter shows a thief stealing a car, then trying to escape on an electric scooter before being caught. Video / NZ Police

A young person is in hospital after jumping from a moving car while being monitored by police after he was allegedly involved in an Auckland ram raid.

Two others would appear in court on various charges after the latest in a run of ram raids that have hit Auckland businesses over recent months.

While responding to a report of a ram raid at a store on King St in Pukekohe, police noticed a vehicle on Karaka Rd about 2.30am today with damage to its rear.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled towards Papakura.

With the Eagle helicopter above, police used road spikes to stop the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said a youth then jumped from the vehicle while it was travelling at a low speed.

Officers provided medical assistance before an ambulance arrived.

The youth sustained moderate injuries and was being treated at Starship Hospital.

Two other people in the vehicle fled on foot after they came to a stop on Settlement Rd.

They were taken into custody a short time later.

An 18-year-old male was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop for police, and driving in a dangerous manner.

He was due in Manukau District Court today.

Another youth was due in Youth Court on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and burglary.

In April, senior police officials confirmed there had been a spike in ram raids, particularly in Auckland.

It coincided with an increase in shooting incidents, owing to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

Recently, the NZ Herald reported a truce had been brokered between the two gangs.