Police are investigating the attempted burglary of Noel Leeming, Mount Albert, and the burglary of Bottle-O in Three Kings overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating the attempted burglary of Noel Leeming, Mount Albert, and the burglary of Bottle-O in Three Kings overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

The owner of an Auckland bottle shop says he feels useless after being hit by thieves three times in a span of two months.

Police were called to the Bottle-O on Duke St, in Mt Roskill, overnight after reports of a smash-and-grab type burglary at the premises.

Authorities and the owner, who arrived shortly afterwards, found the entire front glass entrance had been smashed through.

Thieves had also managed to break through a fence-like barrier.

"I've only owned the store for like two months now," the owner told a photographer at the scene.

"Three times now, I have been hit. The first time I stopped them. I just feel nothing - just useless and frustration."

The damage left behind at the Bottle-O shop on Duke St, Mt Roskill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Bottle-O store on Duke St, Mt Roskill, was left badly damaged overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show smashed pieces of glass covering the ground and bottles of alcohol left outside.

The owner listed some of the items and alcohol that had been taken; including cigarettes, rum, vodka and spirits.

"I don't leave many cigarettes in the store anymore. It's not safe."

The owner said he understood there was a group of up to four or five people involved and that they had a hammer.

Second Noel Leeming store hit this week

Thieves also targeted a Noel Leeming store in Auckland overnight - the second one in two days.

Police were called to the Noel Leeming St Lukes Mega store on the corner of St Lukes Rd and Wagener Place in Mt Albert, West Auckland, after reports of an attempted burglary.

It is understood the incident happened shortly after midnight.

However, thieves were forced to leave after their attempts to break through protected glass at the store failed. Huge bollards can also be seen outside the shop, installed in a bid to stop would-be ram-raiders.

The Noel Leeming store in Mt Albert, West Auckland, was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene said it appears those involved tried to use a hammer to repeatedly hit the glass, but could not break through it.

Photos show multiple attempts at smashing the glass completely. Despite being damaged, the glass panels appear to be intact.

It is the second Noel Leeming store to have been hit by would-be thieves in two days.

On Wednesday, burglars smashed their way into the Noel Leeming shop on Pah Rd, in Royal Oak, at 3.10am, shattering windows at the entrance.

A police spokesperson said the offenders used a vehicle to force their way through an external gate before using tools to break into the store.

Fleeing in a vehicle, the burglars caused minor damage to a police car.