Danielle Hermez will be among runners expecting perfect conditions in today's Auckland marathon. Pictured here with "bridesmaids" Matisa Perez, Michael Walker and Christian Costa. Photo / Supplied

Much of Aotearoa is expected to bask in sunshine today with fine weather expected nearly everywhere except Canterbury and parts of Otago.

That means runners tackling the Auckland marathon will set off in near perfect conditions as light winds and 18C are tipped for the start of the race, forecaster MetService says.

The city should then hit 23C by 10am before climbing to a top of 27C.

However, clouds and the odd shower are expected to close in on Auckland on Monday as it hits a high of 24C.

While Wellingtonians took advantage of beautiful weather yesterday, conditions in the capital are expected to change today, with light showers returning this morning for a top of 20C.

MetService said the settled, dry weather "is expected to prevail across much of the country this weekend".

"This is due to a slow-moving ridge of high pressure over central New Zealand."

However, a southwest wind flow in the South Island's far south would bring cloudy periods and a few light showers there, along with cooler temperatures.

That meant Christchurch, Timaru and parts of Otago could expect patchy, light rain and drizzle today

Christchurch is tipped to hit a chilly high of 18C.



A weak front is also forecast to begin moving northwards over eastern parts of southern and central New Zealand this evening.

That would mean the end of the weekend could turn cloudy, with patchy rain to the eastern South Island and southern and eastern parts of the North Island as far north as Hawke's Bay.

Easterly winds are also expected to develop over Northland today, bringing increasing cloud and scattered rain.

It comes after Auckland basked in a radiant high of 27C yesterday, while Hanmer Springs climbed to 32C and Blenheim hit 31C.