Youngsters step up in latest round of Canterbury Country cricket

Bowler Liam Foulkes and batsman Rupert Young. Photo / Supplied

Teams ravaged by stars away on representative duty meant others had to perform in the latest round of country cricket at the weekend.

Weedons got back on track with a hard-fought win over Southbrook, while there were also victories for Cheviot, Sefton and Darfield in the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition on Saturday.

Arriving at a blustery Southbrook Park, visiting Weedons won the toss and decided to have a bowl on a tricky wicket.

The home side struggled to gain much momentum throughout their first innings, getting contributions from batsmen throughout the order, but nobody going on for a big score.

They were bowled out in the 44thover for 138, with Sam Clarke returning the fine figures of 4/20 off his maximum nine overs.

At the change of innings, the 'Brook felt they were perhaps 20 runs short – and after a solid start by Weedons openers Todd Inness (41 runs off 52 balls) and Jayden McIntyre (17 off 75) appeared in desperate trouble.

But when Weedons lost four wickets in a quick cluster, Southbrook sniffed an outside chance at victory. They kept chipping away and got a nervous Weedons six down before a few lusty blows from Arnav Deb sealed the four wicket away win.

At Lincoln Domain, the visiting Cheviot Magpies racked up 214/8 in their allotted 45 overs.

Jack Hyde (46 off 67) and Ryan Ellis (55 off 87) set the strong foundations before Scott Burnett whacked 42 off 27 balls to round off the innings.

But it was 15-year-old schoolboy Ronan Dillon, making his senior debut, who stole the day by taking a five-wicket bag.

Lincoln's run chase was built around a century opening partnership between Hugh Paterson (80 off 108) and Cameron Powell (31 off 61).

With the run rate climbing, keeper-batsman Liam Robinson made a late charge but it ultimately wasn't enough, and Cheviot secured a valuable 14-run win.

Sefton ground out a tough 13-run win over North Canterbury rivals Oxford-Rangiora at Pearson Park on the back of quality batting by two club stalwarts – Tim Harrison and Nigel Granger.

Batting in an unaccustomed position of number 4, Harrison anchored the Sefton Seals' innings of 207/7, making an unbeaten 85, and combining with Granger in a 125-run sixth wicket partnership.

Chasing 208 to win, Oxford-Rangiora fell 13 runs short, despite 67 from all-rounder Lachie Stove. The Sefton bowlers combined well to dry –up the runs and squeak out the victory.

A depleted Leeston-Southbridge, ravaged by players away on representative duties, were thumped by a ruthless Darfield.

Inserted at Leeston Park, Liam Foulkes destroyed the makeshift Lee-Bridge batting order, claiming the remarkable figures of 6/14 off nine overs.

Chasing just 104 to win, Darfield completed the rout, knocking off the total inside 16 overs.

Ohoka had the bye.

Short scorecards:

• Southbrook 138 (S Bing 27, M Boyles 25, A Prouse 20; S Clarke 4/20, J Richards 2/23, A Deb 2/25)

Lost to Weedons 142/6 (T Inness 41, J Richards 23; A Prouse 2/27, J Green 2/31).

• Cheviot 214/8 (R Ellis 55, J Hyde 46, S Burnett 42; R Dillon 5/38, E Paterson 2/20)

Beat Lincoln 200/6 (H Paterson 80, C Powell 31, L Robinson 30, A Paterson 28; W Inch 2/18, S Burnett 2/24).

&bull: Sefton 207/7 (T Harrison 85no, N Granger 59; S Fleming 2/26, L Stove 2/30)

Beat Oxford-Rangiora 194/7 (L Stove 67, L Waghorn 33, D Fulton 22, C Scott 21; M Laffey 2/39).

&bull: Leeston-Southbridge 103 (R Parker 20 rtd hurt; L Foulkes 6/14)

Lost to Darfield 107/3 (B Innes 31no, N Jenkins 30; L Thomson 3/36).