Once they had got into the store, the hapless pair tried to open the cigarette cabinet with a tyre iron and a hammer.
They were unsuccessful.
The would-be robbers left the store empty-handed.
The victim’s uninsured car, which they abandoned in Hastings, was badly damaged and written off because he could not afford to repair it.
Some months later, in October 2024, Lawrence tried to sell a motorcycle on Facebook but the buyer recognised the bike as one stolen from a friend.
The would-be buyer and the legitimate owner turned up and took the bike back, but Lawrence jumped on to their flat-bed ute as they were taking it away and was driven down the street.
Lawrence smashed the back window of the ute cabin with a metal ramp, then kicked one of the men multiple times in the back of the head.
When the ute stopped at an intersection, he punched the man several times before a member of the public intervened.
Lawrence was sentenced in the NapierDistrict Court to two years and seven months in prison on charges of burglary, converting a vehicle, demanding with menaces, theft, intentional damage assault with intent to injure and driving while suspended.
Appeal to High Court dismissed
He appealed his jail sentence to the High Court but Justice Melanie Harland turned him down.
With them both still in the vehicle, he drove at speed towards trees and power poles and deliberately swerved into oncoming traffic, laughing and taunting his victims, before dropping them at the side of the road to Clive.
