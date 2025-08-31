Advertisement
Mongrel Mobster Haylen Tahau jailed for kidnapping men from Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Haylen Tahau in a photo posted on his social media. During the kidnap ordeal in Hawke's Bay, Tahau lifted his hoodie and showed one of his victims the Mongrel Mob Notorious tattoo on his back. Photo / Facebook

Two young men feared they were going to die when a drug-using gang member they didn’t know kidnapped them in their car from Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak.

Haylen Toi Tahau, 35, assaulted both victims and told one of them he “wanted his blood on his body” during the early-morning

