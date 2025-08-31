Haylen Tahau in a photo posted on his social media. During the kidnap ordeal in Hawke's Bay, Tahau lifted his hoodie and showed one of his victims the Mongrel Mob Notorious tattoo on his back. Photo / Facebook
Two young men feared they were going to die when a drug-using gang member they didn’t know kidnapped them in their car from Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak.
Haylen Toi Tahau, 35, assaulted both victims and told one of them he “wanted his blood on his body” during the early-morningordeal.
After taking over the driver’s seat of the victims’ car, and with them both still in the vehicle, he drove at speed towards trees and power poles and deliberately swerved into oncoming traffic, laughing and taunting his victims.
He told the young men he had spent his whole life in prison for murder, which wasn’t true, and wanted to murder again.
He was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the offending on November 24, 2024, a court has been told.
Tahau eventually dropped the men on Pilcher Rd, near the Mangateretere roundabout on the road to Clive, about 18km away from where he kidnapped them at the main carpark on Te Mata Peak.
Despite his claim to have spent his whole life in prison, the NapierDistrict Court was told on Friday that Tahau did not have a criminal record, apart from a drink-driving charge, until he decided to join a gang in his mid-20s.
“It seems your criminal history commences when you joined the gang,” Judge Bridget Mackintosh said.
In fact, in his youth, Tahau had been a promising sportsman who played for the Hawke’s Bay Hawks and New Zealand age-group basketball teams.
Tahau appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty to kidnapping, robbery, assault, injuring with intent to injure, threatening to kill, reckless driving and theft.
Judge Mackintosh sent him to prison for four years.
The judge said she had received impact statements from both the victims’ mothers, which detailed their mental health struggles since the kidnapping, along with trauma, flashbacks, anxiety and depression.
This had affected the young men and their families, she said.
“The flow-on effect through both these families has been quite significant.”
Judge Mackintosh cited the trauma when she made an order suppressing both victims’ names.
A Crown summary of facts said the two men were sitting in a vehicle on Te Mata Peak about 6am on Sunday, November 24.
Tahau and the men were not known to each other.
Tahau approached them and asked them where they were from, telling them he “runs Hastings”.
In recent years he had picked up convictions for taking motor vehicles and burglary, escalating into violence and domestic violence.
“Sadly, everything has unravelled into this mess,” the judge said.
“It is a really sad situation.”
