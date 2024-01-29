Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Yellow water lily eradicated in Hawke’s Bay

An infestation of yellow water lily. Photo / Trevor James

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has eradicated the invasive pest plant, the yellow water lily, from all known Hawke’s Bay locations after thirty years of work.

Regional Council Biosecurity Biodiversity Advisor Darin Underhill says a final check of known locations in early January confirmed all traces were gone.

”We started control of yellow water lily in the 90′s, so the plant had been around for many years. We started with Horseshoe Lake in Central Hawke’s Bay, half of which was covered in yellow water lilies at the time. I sprayed the last piece on this lake in 2009, around 19 years later. I found more growth on a dam nearby, and it was another seven years before that was gone. The last known location was discovered in 2019 and was eradicated two years later in 2021.“

”It’s been a mammoth effort by different teams during the last thirty or so years, and we’re pleased our checks since 2021 have proven the plant has not grown back in any locations.“

”Yellow water lily has a negative impact on water and wildlife wherever it grows. It’s dense, spreads quickly, and the large leaves cover water surfaces, blocking sunlight for other plants while changing the habitat for other organisms. Yellow water lily can easily choke out any healthy lake, pond, or stream,” Underhill said.

All previously infested areas will be monitored every three years to ensure there is no new growth.

If you believe you have found yellow water lily on your property, contact the Regional Council’s Biosecurity team on 06 835 9200 or visit hbrc.govt.nz and search #pesthub.

Crayfish remain affected by biotoxin alert in northern Hawke’s Bay

New Zealand Food Safety has lifted the public health warning advising against collecting shellfish on the east coast of the North Island, from Cape Runaway to Wairoa River mouth. However, the public health warning remains in place for lobster/crayfish/kōura caught between Hicks Bay and Mahanga Beach near Mahia.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said crayfish samples from near Gisborne and Tokomaru Bay taken by the Rock Lobster Industry Council were still coming back over the safe toxin limit this month.

“Paralytic shellfish toxins can accumulate in the gut and intestine of lobster, but not the tail and leg meat. So, if you are wanting to eat lobster caught between Hicks Bay and Mahanga Beach, our advice is to not eat the gut contents. Remove the gut (mustard and intestinal cord in the tail) before cooking because the toxins can spread into the flesh during the cooking process,” he said.

Toxins can cause serious illness if people eat affected shellfish, especially in children and in the elderly. Cooking does not remove the toxin.

Rock lobster available for sale at supermarkets or retail outlets is not affected. People can find more information on the latest biotoxin alerts at the Ministry of Primary Industries website.

Badminton open day

Badminton Hawke’s Bay is encouraging people to give the sport a go at their free ‘have a go’ session on February 10 at the Centennial Hall in Napier.

The session is open to new interested players as well as those who may have played before and want to get back into the sport.

There will be basic coaching sessions available, as well as more information about joining a Hawke’s Bay badminton club.

People can attend the session from 10am until 12pm, and racquets and shuttlecocks will be provided.