Young MMA fighter Fau Vake is 'alive and still fighting' after attack in Auckland

MMA fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital, as of 10.30am, police say. Photo / Supplied

18 May, 2021 03:06 AM 2 minutes to read

MMA fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital, as of 10.30am, police say. Photo / Supplied

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says Fau Vake is "alive and still fighting" after an attack in Auckland's CBD on Sunday morning.

In a tweet this afternoon, Adesanya wrote: "Fau is alive and still fighting!!! Please please pray for him".

The promising MMA fighter and young father is in critical condition after an attack in Auckland.

Police confirmed just after 10.30am that the victim remains critically ill in Auckland City Hospital.

Friends and family of Fau Vake are rallying to support him. The mixed martial arts community both locally and overseas are also coming together to support one another.

Vake is understood to be the victim of an attack in central Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to an incident on Symonds St at 2.55am.

Four men have since been charged in relation to the incident.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent. Another man, also 29, has been charged with common assault.

A third 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure.

A fourth man, 32, has been charged with common assault.

MMA fighter Fau Vake. Photo / Facebook

The group appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday.

A spokesman told the Herald: "The victim in this incident remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."