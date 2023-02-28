Young kayaker who died near Haast remembered as a ‘legend’

Jeremy Norbury died while kayaking near Jackson Bay. Photo / Supplied

A kayaker who died near Haast on Saturday has been remembered as an “absolutely amazing human”.

Jeremy Norbury, a 24-year-old from Queenstown, died while on a group kayaking trip in Jackson Bay/Okahu in Haast.

Norbury was an avid kayaker whose social media is filled with pictures and videos of him kayaking white water rapids across the world from Canada to Mexico to Hokitika.

The 24-year-old recent graduate also worked as a geologist for Geosolve Engineering consultants in Queenstown.

His boss, Paul Faulkner, told the Herald Norbury had been with the company since 2021 and was known to be friendly and hardworking – always willing to go the extra mile.

“To his colleagues in Geosolve Jeremy brought not just his valued contribution to the projects, always being ready for an inconvenient site visit, but also his friendship,” said Faulkner.

“He’ll be missed for his down-to-earth and uncomplicated approach to life, his Monday morning tales of weekend adventures and easy going presence around the office.”

Faulkner said he would “certainly be missed” by the team, and extended his condolences to Norbury’s friends and family.

A post on social media from a friend described the young adventurer as “an absolutely amazing human, whose love for life was truly inspiring.

“You will be incredibly missed by all of those who were lucky enough to call you a friend. Rest up brother, we will all see you soon.”

Multiple comments on the post referred to Norbury as a “legend”, and another called him a “bright soul”.

“The best Kiwi I’ve ever met,” said another.

“Rest easy.”