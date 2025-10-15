Renata was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years, while Tutakangahau was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment.
Sentencing judge Justice Paul Davison found Renata’s sentence would not be manifestly unjust.
According to the Supreme Court decision, he said the offending involved a “senseless and savage beating” of an innocent man who was outnumbered, posed no threat and had done nothing to provoke the attack.
“It culminated with you stabbing him three times to the chest, inflicting the final blow while he lay vulnerable and utterly defenceless on the ground,” Justice Davison told Renata at sentencing.
“Your personal circumstances, including your youth, do not render a sentence of life imprisonment manifestly unjust. Such a sentence is appropriate to meet the principles and purposes of sentencing.”
The decision also pointed out Renata’s sentence was agreed to be appropriate by both the Crown and defence.
Renata wanted to argue two points – the first concerning the courts’ approach to granting an extension of time to appeal, and the other regarding whether young people who commit murder should be sentenced to life imprisonment.
But the Supreme Court found the area of law which decided whether to allow late appeals was already settled.
It further ruled that the Court of Appeal had already considered Renata’s youth and the Dickey case, and found life imprisonment was still appropriate, so there was no miscarriage of justice or legal question to review.
“Nothing advanced by the applicant calls into question that assessment given the nature of the offending and the other matters referred to by the Court of Appeal,” the Supreme Court concluded.
“The various factors influencing Mr Renata (and so affecting his culpability) were taken into account. There are no exceptional circumstances justifying a direct appeal.”
His application for an extension of time to apply for leave to appeal was dismissed.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.