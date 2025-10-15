Advertisement
Young convicted murderer Kayleb Renata takes appeal challenge to the Supreme Court

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Mongrel Mob associate Kayleb Renata was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Jamaine Wharton, who was mistakenly believed to be a member of rival gang Black Power.

A young Mongrel Mob associate who murdered a man at a 21st party for wearing a black hat has argued his age should have prevented a life sentence.

Kayleb​ Renata was 16 when he fatally stabbed Jamaine​ Wharton at the Waiohau Rugby Club in February 2021.

Renata and Roger Tutakangahau

