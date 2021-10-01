Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

'You live by deception': The double life of an undercover cop

13 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

Undercover cop Mark van Leewarden tells his story in a new book and, writes Steve Braunias, it doesn't make for easy reading

Most of us get only one life, but undercover cops get two:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.