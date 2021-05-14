Website of the Year

'You can make it out': From South Auckland gangster life to promising Waikato farming career

6 minutes to read
Ahuwhenua Trophy Young Māori Farmer Award finalist Ben Purua, with his wife Nikki, at Waikeria Prison where he served a prison sentence for manslaughter. Photo / Dean Taylor

Dean Taylor
By:

Dean Taylor is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier

Tonight, Ben Purua will stand on the stage at the Ahuwhenua Trophy Dairy Competition Awards Dinner as one of three finalists in the Young Māori Farmer Award. Ten years ago, as a teenager, he stood

