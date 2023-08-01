Yanfei Bao disappearance: Water search to resume 14 days after last sighting

Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

Police are set to resume searching the water near Lake Ellesmere for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A homicide probe was launched last Wednesday after the disturbing disappearance of the 44-year-old, who was last seen alive on July 19.

Since then police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, surf lifesaving members, the Police Specialist Search Group, police dog teams, Garden City Helicopters and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (Arec) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

The water search was paused since Friday because of unfavourable conditions but police said they would be back searching the water today.

Conditions on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere remained unfavourable for searching on Monday for Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

On Monday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police had received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case.

Drone photographs taken by the Herald along the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere reveal the vast area police will be searching once they get back in the water.

Yanfei Bao was last seen alive on July 19. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said police remained committed to finding Bao.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao as part of a police operation. Photo / George Heard

Police were grateful for the huge response from the public in relation to this investigation, she said.

“The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19.”

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed.

Police have also been searching along the Halswell River. Photo / George Heard

On Saturday, a Givealittle page was set by one of her friends, Vani Liu.

“With heavy hearts, we ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby.”

Bao’s disappearance had left her family “devastated and in deep sorrow”.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo. As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Forensic staff investigate a home on Trevor St, Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St, Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court last week.

The Herald revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

Police were tight-lipped over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cell phone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

