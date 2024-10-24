Yanfei Bao.

“I had a few missed calls from Yanfei in the morning, and then I spoke to her sort of mid-morning and then also engaged text conversation with her after that, and that was the last conversation I had with her.

“She was just enquiring around Trevor Street, and if it was vacant and the lockbox code… she didn’t say why, but it’s a common thing to ask if it’s vacant to let their owners know if they can go there or not.”

That was the last time Golding had contact with her.

Golding confirmed that an open home was held at the Trevor St property four days later on July 23.

Golding said he was not aware of any cleaning inside the house before the open home, but he visited the property beforehand.

“As good practice in Harcourts when you visit a property you leave a business card there, and I found Yanfei’s business card on the kitchen island bench,” he said.

Golding said a set of keys was missing from the lockbox when he visited the property after July 19.

The court also heard from a woman who looked after the Trevor Street property. Brenda Schrader and her husband helped prepare the property for open homes after the owners moved away.

Asked if the couple had ever shed blood at the house from an injury, she replied no. Schrader said she only became aware of Bao’s disappearance when she read about it in the media.

Tingjun Cao. Photo / George Heard

The Crown case is that Cao stabbed Bao multiple times at the Trevor St property, and dragged her body through the house and put it in the boot of his car.

Crown Prosecutor Cameron Stuart said a photo retrieved from Cao’s phone had an image which the Crown said was Bao’s dead body, which showed her naked from the waist down and blood on her body.

Stuart said the Crown did not need to prove motive, but the photo might suggest a sexual element.

Cao’s defence lawyer Joshua MacLeod said the Crown’s evidence was not enough to prove the murder charge, and the evidence was much muddier than they wanted it to appear.

“How did they approach this case, how did it develop, and when. Who were they looking at and why, and how wide a net did they cast? What evidence can you actually rely on?”

- RNZ

