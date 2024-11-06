Preston told the jury that meant they could help Cao with a range of duties, such as cross-examining witnesses, and advising on questions of law and appropriate behaviour in court.

She said there was no change in Cao’s position from the beginning of his trial – that he says the evidence does not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The Crown argued that Cao murdered Yanfei Bao on the day she vanished – July 19, 2023 – after arranging to meet her at a home for sale in Hornby.

On Wednesday morning, police dive squad member Seda Clayton-Greene gave evidence about searches following Bao’s disappearance, including of an effluent pond at a Greenpark farm.

Senior Sergeant Paul Manhire later gave evidence about the discovery of Bao’s body in a shallow grave along a treeline in July.

The trial, which is in its third week at the High Court in Christchurch, has been punctuated by a number of adjournments. It was initially set down for six weeks.

- RNZ

