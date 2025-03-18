Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Yacht sinks in Cass Bay, Lyttelton during storm while dog is rescued

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard

A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard

  • A dog was rescued after a yacht sunk in Cass Bay during a storm.
  • Environment Canterbury reported no significant oil or fluid loss from the yacht.
  • Debris will be collected by Environment Canterbury staff; public advised not to remove it.

A dog has been rescued after a yacht sunk in wild weather overnight.

The 12.5m yacht sank on its moorings in Cass Bay, Whakaraupō during last night’s storm that lashed Canterbury.

A dog was onboard and has been recovered safely and returned to its owner, Environment Canterbury (ECan) said.

ECan says there is 1000 litres of diesel contained in tanks on board, along with approximately 40 litres of lube and hydraulic fluid. No significant loss of oil or fluid has been observed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Debris has been observed in the surrounding bays and will be collected by ECan staff today where possible.

A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard
A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard

“If members of the public do find debris, please move this to high ground but do not remove it from the area,” ECan said.

The storm blew through Lyttelton last night, with MetService recording nearly 100mm of rain falling around the Banks Peninsula area in just over 12 hours.

Wind gusts also reached 100km/h and saw surface flooding in areas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand