A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A dog was rescued after a yacht sank at Cass bay, Canterbury overnight. Photo / George Heard

A dog was rescued after a yacht sunk in Cass Bay during a storm.

Environment Canterbury reported no significant oil or fluid loss from the yacht.

Debris will be collected by Environment Canterbury staff; public advised not to remove it.

A dog has been rescued after a yacht sunk in wild weather overnight.

The 12.5m yacht sank on its moorings in Cass Bay, Whakaraupō during last night’s storm that lashed Canterbury.

A dog was onboard and has been recovered safely and returned to its owner, Environment Canterbury (ECan) said.

ECan says there is 1000 litres of diesel contained in tanks on board, along with approximately 40 litres of lube and hydraulic fluid. No significant loss of oil or fluid has been observed.