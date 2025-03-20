The Niagara pictured departing Sydney for Vancouver on August 28, 1924. The passenger liner was requisitioned for service during World War I and II and sank on June 19, 1940 after she struck a mine laid by Germans off New Zealand. Photo / Australian National Maritime Museum
Associate Transport Minister James Meager said there were no plans to survey the ship at this stage.
That’s despite Maritime NZ having warned that if a major spill occurred, the Government would face criticism that with plenty of warning the environment had suffered negative effects.
What happened in 1940?
The RMS Niagara’s journey to Canada was cut short when it was sunk by mines laid by the German naval cruiser Orion in the Hauraki Gulf – the first act of war against New Zealand by Nazi Germany.
It sank approximately 32km offshore of the Northland coast and now lies 120m below the ocean close to the marine boundary between Northland and Auckland.
In the 1940s and 1950s, operations were conducted to take 585 gold ingots owned by the UK treasury off the shipwreck – however, they did not remove any oil from it.
As the wreck nears 85 years old and continues to deteriorate, Maritime NZ and the Government have been keeping a close eye on the possibilities of a major oil spill.
It is unknown how much oil is on the ship, but Maritime NZ believes it’s “furnace oil” which is described as dark, thick and when spilled, would persist in the environment for some time.
The vessel had the capacity to hold 4324 tonnes of oil.
How much would an oil spill cost?
Ministerial briefings revealed to RNZ under the Official Information Act show that in October last year, then Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey was told by Maritime NZ in a briefing the potential cost of a significant oil spill caused by the wreck.
“Detailed economic modelling of the direct costs of a response to a significant oil spill from the wreck was completed in 2020 and assessed that for a spill of 1600 tonnes direct costs would be in the order of $108m (approximately $200m in 2024 prices).”
The cost of the survey is driven up by the wreck’s proximity to the Southern Cross transmission cable, which means the work would need to be done by a boat that can do the work without using an anchor.
The cost of that vessel could make up $7.5m of the survey total.
In the 2023 ministerial briefing it also stated if a significant oil spill eventuated the likely critique will be “with plenty of warning, time to prepare, options to manage the risk, and the environment has suffered avoidable negative effects”.
The same paper said there had been reports of oil leaking from the ship in February 2016, May 2019 and August 2023.
How much would it cost to remove oil?
If through surveying it confirmed a significant amount of oil was on the boat, the Government would have to consider how it could remove it.
In the October 2024 ministerial briefing it stated the cost of removal would be dependent on factors such as the location of the wreck and the availability of workers, vessels and equipment.