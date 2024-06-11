Four people allegedly fleeing a robbery in West Auckland drove on the wrong side of the motorway into oncoming traffic while trying to evade police early on Sunday morning.

The chase only came to an end when police spiked the car, which was later found to have been carrying children as young as 13.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, said police were notified the alleged offenders broke into a New Lynn gas station and stole the cash register.

“This group then fled in a vehicle, heading towards Blockhouse Bay,’ he said.

“The Police Eagle helicopter soon deployed to the area, and located the vehicle in Avondale.”

Officers on the ground caught up with the vehicle, following it along the Southwestern into Manurewa, where the alleged offenders drove on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to dodge police.

“The vehicle eventually exited the motorway onto Roscommon Road, where road spikes were successfully deployed.

“This brought the car to a safe stop in Browns Road just after 5am and four people were taken into custody.”

Two youths aged 13 and 14 have been referred to Youth Aid, Edwards said.

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with burglary, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

A 23-year-old man, who already had an active warrant to arrest, is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court in August. He is charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.



