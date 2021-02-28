Worry, frustration and a level of acceptance during alert level 3

Papatoetoe resident Christine Knock says she's feeling all right about Auckland's lockdown. Photo / Julia Gabel

The streets around Hunters Plaza are normally busy

, with people out shopping, running errands and visiting friends and family.

Yesterday they were all but bare with only a handful of people out getting groceries and other essential items.

Those who did venture out in the suburb at the centre of the Valentine's Day cluster had mixed views on the latest outbreak, which has seen Auckland plunged into its second level 3 outbreak in a month.

Some were worried, some feared for their business or their own health and some were frustrated about why we were put back into lockdown - but most were accepting of the fact it was needed to prevent the virus from spreading any further.

GOING WITH THE FLOW

Papatoetoe resident Christine Knock said she's feeling all right about Auckland's lockdown.

"[I] just go with the flow, got to do what's best for the community."

"I know of children that go to Papatoetoe High and some of my friends are teachers. I think [they are feeling] mixed emotions but then they have to do what's right for everyone in the community. We've all got to play our part and do what's best so we can get over this Covid-19 and make the best of everything for everybody."

Like many in the community, she said it's disappointing to hear of a person not self-isolating after getting a test.

"I think people need to play their part. When we're advised of having to go and self-isolate and have a test, I think we should be doing our part in the best way we can. At the end of the day, we all achieved so much in level 4 to get us all to a particular stage where we are down to level 1, and people a few disappointing circumstances where people are not acting in a responsible manner has put us back in this way again but we've got to get on with it and support each other."

Read more

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New community Covid-19 case announced - Case O

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Papatoetoe cluster case details revealed

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Auckland in alert level 3 lockdown for a week, rest of NZ at level 2 - Jacinda Ardern

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Warning after out-dated testing letter circulating on social media

She urged people in her community to not be afraid of getting a test if they need one.

"Don't be afraid, just go out there and have the test and stay in your bubble."

She said she will be encouraging and supporting those in her community to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it's available.

"I think we should have the jab as soon as we possibly can. I know some people are apprehensive about having injections and other inoculations but I don't think we would be having it in New Zealand if hadn't been truly tested by Medsafe as we've been advised."

Clover Park resident Satendra Prasad's first reaction when he heard Auckland was moving back to level 3 was the same as many others - he was worried. Photo / Julia Gabel

INITIALLY WORRIED

Clover Park resident Satendra Prasad's first reaction when he heard Auckland was moving back to level 3 was the same as many others - he was worried.

"[I felt] too much worry, but you can't do anything. Too much worry about the job," he said.

However, he said he's feeling good about the lockdown now and will able to keep working his on-call job during level three.

"I'm feeling okay. When [my employers] call me, I go."

"[I go] shopping, and come back home, go to [my] job and come back home. [I don't] go anywhere else."

THE SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEE

An employee at Hunters Foodtown Supermarket said it's been very quiet and sales have dropped quite a lot.

"The last lockdown was bad as well but then this lockdown is much longer than the last one so it's going to affect us much worse."

While most customers were taking the right precautions she said a few were failing to follow requests that would help with contact tracing later on if something happened.

"[The customers] are supportive but there are a few customers that don't follow the rules. They don't wear face masks or check in. If you do tell them to do so, they just leave," she said.

While she personally feels a little anxious her main concern is for the business.

She said the person who didn't self-isolate after getting a Covid test had put the community at risk.

"I guess they are breaking the rules because there are no repercussions."

THE STRUGGLING BUSINESS OWNER

A Papatoetoe business owner said he had three customers at his Fijian takeaways on Sunday when he would normally serve more than 30.

"The business is not good. Normally, Sunday is a good business day for us," he said.

But, the man, who didn't want to be named, was positive in believing his business will be okay.

"The Government is going to support us," he said.