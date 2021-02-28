Covid 19 coronavirus: New Papatoetoe cluster case details revealed

Another community Covid-19 case has been announced this evening by the Ministry of Health.

A person linked to Auckland's February cluster - who is already in quarantine - has tested positive.

"This person is being referred to as Case O and is a household contact of Cases I, J, K and L," the ministry said in a statement.

"Case O was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on February 23 as a precautionary measure.

"The person became symptomatic yesterday and returned a positive Covid-19 test this afternoon. This means that Case O has been in quarantine for their infectious period.

"As a result of the early precautionary measures carried out to contain potential Covid-19 spread from this household there are no new locations of interest and no risk to members of the public," the statement said.

"Whole genome sequencing will be carried out to confirm a link between Case O and the other cases in the cluster."

Updated details of locations of interest

The ministry also updated information about Case N, saying preliminary whole genome sequencing results confirmed the case was similar to that of Case M and was linked to the current outbreak.

Case M is a young man and the older brother of a student at Papatoetoe High School who has tested negative for the virus three times.

This afternoon, the Ministry of Health updated details about the locations of interest the older sibling had visited - specifically the times he had been there.

He visited City Fitness on Friday, February 26, between 3.25pm and 4.30pm. Anyone who was there at the same time is deemed to be a casual plus contact.

Another community case of Covid-19 has been announced today and is linked to the current Papatoetoe cluster. Image / Google

The official advice is to stay home, get a test on March 3 and call Healthline. Stay home until a negative result is received and monitor your health for 14 days.

"If symptoms develop after your first negative result, get another test immediately and stay at home until a negative test result is received," the website says.

Case M also spent time at the busy Hunters Plaza on the same day - between 3pm and 5pm. If you were there at the same time, you are regarded as a casual contact who should monitor your health for the next two weeks.

"If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline, get a test and stay home until a negative result is received.

He was at Hunters Plaza the week before as well - on Saturday, February 20 - from 11am to 2pm. Anyone who visited at the same time is dubbed a casual contact.

He had been heading to City Fitness - which is inside Hunters Plaza - that same day and was there from about 11.15am to 1.45pm.

MIT: New times showing exactly when Case M was at the Manukau Institute of Technology have also appeared.

The student was at the MIT Breaktime Cafe at 12 Putney Way on Monday, February 22, between 3.15pm 3.45pm.

Two days later, he was at the same cafe again from about 3.45pm to 4.15pm.

He was in the general vicinity of the campus - on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Davies Rd - from 12pm to 6pm last Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

He also visited the Pak'nSave supermarket on Cavendish Drive for 10 minutes on Sunday, February 21, between 6pm and 6.10pm.