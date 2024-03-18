Australian Taj Shambrook having a trial run at Bay Skate ahead of the World Skate Oceania Continental Championship this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some of Australasia’s top scootering talent has descended on Napier this week, carving up bowls and ramps as the city continues to cement itself as a haven for world-leading competitions.

The World Skate Oceania Scooter Competition, held at Bay Skate on Friday and Saturday, will see Aussies and Kiwis compete to claim Trans-Tasman glory after New Zealand’s World Triathlon Cup leg’s trans-Tasman battle stunned Hawke’s Bay in February.

Competitors will battle it out in both Park and Street disciplines across Junior, Women’s, and Men’s categories, performing jaw-dropping tricks and gravity-defying stunts.

Bay Skate Napier manager Kyle Hamilton said having this kind of international competition at the venue was “pretty surreal”.

Hamilton said it was great to host after Cyclone Gabrielle disrupted last year’s plans finally.

“This is the first continental champs worldwide. We’re basically world-leading here.”

There’s hope that plenty of eager spectators will show up to support the event, as it’s unusual timing means the school holiday crowd won’t be out in force.

“It’s a little tricky trying to get spectators along, particularly at this time of year. Usually, when we get the nationals, it’s during the school holidays,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve sent a message to schools to see if any of them want to come down on Friday for the semi-finals. A few schools have taken that up, but if any others are interested, they are welcome to come along.”

Brad Russell NZ Street men’s champion, practices at Bay Skate in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hamilton said picking a favourite to win the event would be difficult as riders had never competed head-to-head in this sort of competition before.

Nitro World Games champion Rhys Rogers from Australia looks set to complete a quad backflip on the mega ramp, and local champion Alex Madsen is ready to continue her impressive winning streak.

NZ’s number one street men’s champion, 23-year-old Brad Russell, has also travelled from Whanganui.

“I’m looking forward to it because it’s a pretty big comp,” he said.

“It’ll definitely be something to watch because some of the riders coming over from Australia are pretty high calibre.”

He agreed with Hamilton in saying that it would be “great for the NZ scooter community.”

The competition is also open to riders from Fiji, but there weren’t any entries for their country this time.

Hamilton hopes there will be some that make the trip in the future, but for now, he’s thrilled locals have the opportunity to get world-class competition on home soil.

“It’s really good for New Zealand riders to be able to give them the opportunity to compete against riders from Australia. It’s quite hard for riders to get overseas and have that experience.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.