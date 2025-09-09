As police probe the circumstances surrounding fugitive dad Tom Phillips’ death, more global news outlets have reported on the dramatic police shoot-out that ended a four-year manhunt and miraculously brought his three children out of the bush.
Phillips has gained his fair share of supporters and critics, both nearand far, since disappearing with his three children in December 2021.
Kiwis, and now people worldwide, have been left fascinated by the years-long pursuit of a man who evaded police and went on a subsequent crime spree in the name of protecting his kids.
Early yesterday morning, the Marokopa father was cornered on a quad bike with one of his children after a burglary at a farm supplies store in Piopio.
The incident escalated into an armed stand-off with police, which ended in his death.
Now 24 hours on from the initial police stand-up that broke the news, Phillips’ death continues to permeate the media space, with reports being picked up by newsrooms in the Middle East, Europe, India and elsewhere.
The Telegraph published a 1200-word explainer at 3.15am titled, “How fugitive father evaded police for four years in New Zealand wilderness”, which was given a prominent spot on its homepage.
It addressed the question “captivating NZ and the world” of how Phillips and his children were able to survive in such harsh terrain for so long.
One of the Washington Post‘s top stories today has a wrap of yesterday’s events that marked the end of “a grim saga involving backcountry reappearances, unsolved robberies and emotional pleas from children”.
Al Jazeera reported on Phillips’ death yesterday, describing him as a “father who absconded with his three children after a dispute with his ex-partner” who “managed to continually frustrate efforts by authorities to pinpoint his whereabouts”.
The Qatari outlet has not since reported on the finding of his two remaining children.