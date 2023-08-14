Rodney visits the Whanganui Chronicle in 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tributes are coming in from around the world for Rodney, the well-travelled cat that rose to national attention three years ago.

He died this week at the age of about 13.

Rodney was resident feline at the ITM store in Marton for a decade but in 2020, a staff member drove 15km out of town and abandoned him.

At the time, it was believed he had started causing issues around insurance and setting off alarms.

A hunt ensued and Rodney was eventually found six weeks later. However, that was only the start of his adventures.

After spending time back in Marton, he was adopted by a couple in New Plymouth but made a run for it immediately, disappearing at the end of October, 2020.

Beverley Dowling, of Rodney’s Rescues - an organisation set up after his first disappearance - led the search to find him for a second time.

Four months, thousands of flyers and a CCTV sighting later, he was caught at Paritutu Rock.

Rodney then took up residence in Otamatea, Whanganui with Raye and Shane McDonnell and settled into life as an ambassador for lost cats.

With the help of the McDonnells, he released two books: World Famous In New Zealand and Beyond Lost and Found.

Profits from sales went to local animal rescue organisations.

For the past two and a half years, Rodney had a warm bed and was well loved, Raye McDonnell said.

“We set everything up to keep him safe and he had access to the outdoors if he needed it.

“He had a good life. He spent his last couple of days sun-puddling, which was one of his favourite activities.”

Rodney took a turn for the worse last week and after visiting the vet, the couple nursed him through the weekend, McDonnell said.

“Yesterday morning [Monday] he started to deteriorate again so we took him back to the vet.

“In our hearts we knew we were going to have to make a tough decision but Rodney, being the caring boy he is, made the decision himself. He went on his own terms, when he was ready.

“We’re just going to miss him forever.”

McDonnell said there were probably a lot of people just as upset as they were.

“Through what happened to him, he raised awareness for other cats and all other animals in that situation.

“There are a lot out there that are lost, stray, abandoned and unwanted.”

Within 12 hours, Rodney’s Facebook page received more than 400 comments of condolence.

Messages had come from the UK, Australia and the US, McDonnell said.

“There are nanas out there who are feeling like they’ve lost their cat as well. It’s not just us feeling it.”

She said there were still a few of Rodney’s books left for sale.

“We’ll continue sending them out if people want them. Rodney’s legacy can continue with fund-raising for the rescues out there.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.